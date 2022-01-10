Analysts Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the retailer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.