Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $385.43

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.48. 129,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,039. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.