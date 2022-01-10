Analysts Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Price Target at $200.25

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $194.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.