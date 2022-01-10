Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53.04 ($0.71). 250,566,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,383,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.74. The firm has a market cap of £37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.19 ($0.72).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

