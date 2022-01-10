Analysts Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $49.62

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.31.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.