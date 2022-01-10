Analysts Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $49.62

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.31.
MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
