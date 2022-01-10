Analysts Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) PT at $27.50

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

