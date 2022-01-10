Analysts Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Target Price at GBX 397.67

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.67 ($5.36).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.39) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.55) to GBX 351 ($4.73) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.82) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

TRN traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 265 ($3.57). 652,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,016. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.34. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.41) and a one year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.23).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

