Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $67.55

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

