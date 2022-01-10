Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. 504,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

