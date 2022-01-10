Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.
WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
WSFS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. 504,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
