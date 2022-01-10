Analyzing Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) & Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $2.48 million 132.28 -$401.67 million N/A N/A Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Risk and Volatility

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -1,570.27% -65.23% -56.34% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.