Analyzing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. GAN has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.19%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 10.21 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -13.30

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Summary

GAN beats Nextdoor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

