Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($48.51) to GBX 3,400 ($45.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.73) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,185.56 ($42.93).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($43.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,897.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,928.29. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($47.28).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.04) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,236.99). Insiders purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.