Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a P/E ratio of -83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

