Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 3,064 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.