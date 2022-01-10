Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

