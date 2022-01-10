Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

