Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

VV opened at $215.55 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.27 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

