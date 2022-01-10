Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $785,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $881,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,500,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

