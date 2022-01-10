Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report $7.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the highest is $10.23 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $16.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.56 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

