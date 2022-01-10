ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and $2.21 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 86,674,967 coins and its circulating supply is 86,434,736 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

