Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

