Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $49,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

APTV stock opened at $169.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.