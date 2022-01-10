APYSwap (APYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,113.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $143,113.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

