Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 2.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 7,505,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,307,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £26.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

