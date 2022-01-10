ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.67 ($46.21).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

