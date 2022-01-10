ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.67 ($46.21).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

