Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

