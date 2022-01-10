Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.90

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $5,524,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

