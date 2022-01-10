Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million.

ATZ opened at C$50.31 on Monday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.39 and a 12-month high of C$53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,842. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.29.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

