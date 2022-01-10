ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 189,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

