Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $119.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

