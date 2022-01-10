Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 100,163 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,163 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $101.40 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

