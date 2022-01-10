Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 617,580 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192,096 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,903 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.29.

