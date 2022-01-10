Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE ASB opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

