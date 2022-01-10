Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.26) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.99).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,408 ($18.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1,141 ($15.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,740.55.

In other news, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.48) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,161.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($22.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,463.28). In the last three months, insiders bought 158,821 shares of company stock valued at $254,099,972.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.