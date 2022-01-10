AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

