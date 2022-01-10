Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $659,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.