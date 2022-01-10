Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.51

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $374,173. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

