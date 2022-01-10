Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $303.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.81 and its 200-day moving average is $362.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 94.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 75.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

