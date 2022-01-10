ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires New Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 287,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

