ATW Spac Management LLC Buys 36,506 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

ATW Spac Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.49% of SVF Investment worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the second quarter worth about $4,940,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,042,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,175,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter.

SVFA opened at $9.99 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

