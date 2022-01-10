ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

DGNS stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

