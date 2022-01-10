ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450,000 PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000.

NASDAQ PPHPU opened at $10.46 on Monday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

