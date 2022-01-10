Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. 19,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.15. Avalara has a twelve month low of $107.35 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

