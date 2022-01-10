Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.11. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

