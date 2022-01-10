Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $424,989.27

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $424,989.27 and $62,982.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

