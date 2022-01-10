Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE AZUL opened at $12.80 on Monday. Azul has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

