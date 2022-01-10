B. Riley Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $43.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $27.17 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.