Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.