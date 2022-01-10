Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.97. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

