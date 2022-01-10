Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Banco Bradesco worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

